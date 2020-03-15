Commodities worth $547m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- Some 417,013 tons of commodities valued at $547 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported by the Public Relations and International Affairs Department of IME, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of the IME, 142,013 tons of various products worth close to $203 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 138,253 tons of steel, 760 tons of aluminum, 3,000 tons of coke as well as 3 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of the IME, 272,525 tons of different commodities with the total value of $354 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 105,210 tons of bitumen, 26,345 tons of VB feed stock, 69,518 tons of polymer products, 44,000 tons of lube cut oil, 20,202 tons of chemical products, 690 tons of base oil, 1,900 tons of slaps waxes, 910 tons of insulation, as well as 3,600 tons of sulfur were traded.

Moreover, 2,630 tons of various commodities were traded on the side market of the IME.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

