Commodities worth over $1b traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- Some 735,525 tons of commodities valued at $1.047 billion were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported by the Public Relations and International Affairs Department of IME, metal and mineral trading volume experienced a growth of 24 percent at this market over the past week.

On the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 344,525 tons of various products worth $600 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 329,097 tons of steel, 7,300 tons of copper, 7,240 tons of aluminum, 250 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 18 tons of precious metal concentrates, 620 tons of zinc ingot as well as 24 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 391,062 tons of different commodities with the total value of $463 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 120,378 tons of bitumen, 113,500 tons of VB feed stock, 71,027 tons of polymer products, 44,000 tons of lube cut oil, 35,386 tons of chemical products, 2,240 tons of base oil, 100 tons of argon, 905 tons of insulation, as well as 3,525 tons of sulfur were traded.

As previously reported, over 2.56 million tons of commodities valued at $3.648 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange during February.

During the last month, the oil and petrochemical trading floor of IME played host to trading of 1,644,350 tons of commodities worth more than $1,897 million.

On this trading floor, more than 411,309 tons of bitumen, 324,615 tons of polymer products and 131,768 tons of chemical products, 562,475 tons of VB feed stock, 168,200 tons of lube cut oil, 26,110 tons of sulfur, 5,905 tons of insulation, 8,000 tons of slaps waxes, 5,767 tons of base oil and paraffin waxes, and 200 tons of argon were traded by customers.

The metal and mineral trading floor witnessed trading over 910,549 tons of commodities worth more than $1,747 million.

On this trading floor 1,845,229 tons of steel, 34,550 tons of copper, 680 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 60 tons of precious metals concentrates, 680 tons of zinc, 27,350 tons of aluminum, 2,000 tons of coke, as well as 42 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The side market of the IME experienced trading of 300 tons of tomato paste, 50 tons of used locomotive engine oil, 2,153 tons of metal scrap, 250 tons of steel scrap as well as 2,700 tons of phosphate concentrates.

As previously announced by the International Affairs and Public Relations Department of IME, some 2.874 million tons of commodities valued at $3.397 billion were traded at this exchange market in January.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA