Iran Ministry of Sports warns teams not to train

TEHRAN - Iran’s Ministry of Sports and Youth spokesman has warned the Iranian football teams not to start their training amid coronavirus crisis.

Maziar Nazemi tweeted that Iran Professional League (IPL) teams are not allowed to start the training.

Referring to the seven statements previously issued by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, the spokesman tweeted: “Premier league clubs, who ignored the seven statements of the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, are responsible for the health and lives of the players. There will be serious legal consequences for such a decision.”

According to media reports, Nassaji Mazandaran have started training since Wednesday after the players and staff undergone medical tests. Sepahan are another team that are going to start training in the coming days.

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused sports events to be suspended or postponed in Asia and Europe, including both domestic and international affairs.

Iran Football Organization released a statement announcing that all football competitions of every level have been postponed until April 19, 2020.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Wednesday that over the past 24 hours, 1,762 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the country, bringing the total number of infected persons to 27,017 in the country.