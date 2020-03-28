Ongoing situation more dangerous than world wars: Nasrallah

He made the remarks in a televised speech on the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday evening.

Nasrallah also said, "Preventive measures can be taken to guarantee a safe return to the expatriates to Lebanon."

"Whatever the threats are, the Lebanese authorities must respond to the pleas of the expatriates", he said, adding "All the Lebanese locked in corona-hit countries have the right to return to their country."

He asked all people to respect curfew and all measures taken by the government to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

Nasrallah also urged all politicians and parties to set aside political disputes and cooperate to fight the problem.

The Hezbollah chief He said the fight against coronavirus is a long term war and what is being done is the beginning of the war and asked for a national mobilization in Lebanon to tackle the problem.

The experiences of all countries' should be utilized in the fight, he added.

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement said that the war against coronavirus is in fact a world war, adding that countries such as the U.S. and UK are following the issue with inability and confusion.

"What we are facing now is more important than the first and second world wars," he warned , adding, "We don't know whether the EU and the US will collapse or not."

He stressed that the situation and fate of liberalism and capitalism are unclear.

Touching upon the Saudi aggression on Yemen, he called for the end of aggression on the Yemeni people.

All countries should press Saudi Arabia to stop the war against Yemen due to humanitarian reasons, Nasrallah stressed.