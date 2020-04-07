122 nuclear achievements in one year: Iran’s Salehi

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Salehi, director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, has said that Iran unveiled 122 nuclear achievements over the past Iranian calendar year.

The Iranian year, 1398, ended on March 19.

“I announce with honor that this organization’s 122 new achievements in the past year have been the result of untiring efforts made by a large number of researchers of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran which herald a new chapter in expansion of the organization’s activities,” he said in a statement published on Tuesday on the occasion of National Day of Nuclear Technology, which falls on Wednesday, April 8.

Salehi, a nuclear physicist, also said that production in nuclear medicine has increased, noting it is essential to meet the country’s medical needs given the “cruel sanctions”.

