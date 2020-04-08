COVID-19 in Iran: 64,586 infected, 3,993 died, 29,172 recovered

TEHRAN- The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 64,586, of whom 3,993 have died and 29,712 recovered.

Meanwhile, 1,997 new patients have been identified over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday.

He added that 121 more people have died during the same period of time, ISNA reported.

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.

MG