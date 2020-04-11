TEDPIX notches record high of 600,000 points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), hit the record high of 600,000 points on Saturday, that is the first day of Iranian calendar week, Tasnim news agency reported.

The index gained 10,803 points to 608,000, as 6.663 billion securities worth 57.27 trillion rials (about $1.36 billion) were traded through 37,000 deals at this market.

TEDPIX had posted the record high of half million points on February 24 when it climbed 4,831 points to 503,735.

As reported, over 6.354 billion securities worth 49.299 trillion rials (about $1.1 billion) were traded at TSE.

The index gained 8.5 percent to 597,094 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The indices of banks, chemical and oil products companies, insurance companies and retirement funds, foodstuff industries, non-metals, metals, and base metals industries, computer companies and cement production units mostly contributed to the growth of TEDPIX in the past week.

TSE Head Ali Sahraei has announced that the value of trades at the Tehran Stock Exchange, the main stock exchange of Iran, jumped 2.6 folds in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

The official has also put Return on Investment (ROI) at 180 percent at TSE in the previous year.

TSE is one of the four major stock exchanges of Iran, the other three exchanges are Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

