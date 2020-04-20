Gilan province arranges virtual tours of tourist sites

TEHRAN – Tourist attractions in the northern province of Gilan are available online for the people who are in home quarantine over the coronavirus outbreak in the country, said provincial tourism cjief Shahroud Amir-Entekhabi, CHTN reported on Sunday.

Over 70 videos have been produced to introduce the province’s historical sites, natural sights and handicrafts to the online visitors, he added.

He also noted that the project will continue until the end of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Bounded by the Caspian Sea and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the north, Gilan, in the far past, was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenid, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE.

Rasht, capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it’s the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.



ABU/MG

