Pakistan Navy chief extends condolences over death of Iranian sailors 

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s Navy Commander Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has sent a message of condolence to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Khanzadi offering condolences over the death of 19 Iranian sailors in friendly fire in Iran’s southern waters on May 10.

Here is the text of the message of condolence sent to the Tehran Times by Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran:

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff, Pakistan Navy sent a message of heartfelt condolences on behalf of all ranks of Pakistan Navy to Rear Admiral Hussein Khanzadi, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy on the tragic incident at sea resulting in the loss of precious lives of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.

While stating that it was indeed a great tragedy and Pakistan Navy stands shoulder to shoulder with Iranian brethren in this hour of grief, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Pakistan Navy Chief prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace, grant fortitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy and the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.