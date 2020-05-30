Single-window system launched to improve business environment

TEHRAN – Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) says establishing a single-window system for the starting businesses would be a great step toward improving the business environment in the country, ILNA reported.

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony of the TCCIMA’s business single-window system, Masoud Khansari said the first step in improving the business environment is to establish a single-window to facilitate the process of starting a business.

As reported, the inauguration ceremony, held at the place of TCCIMA in Tehran, was attended by Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand, Deputy Economy Minister Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi, along with ministry officials and TCCIMA representatives.

Addressing the attendees, Khansari noted that in order to turn threats [U.S. sanction] into opportunities the government needs to support the private sector by reducing unnecessary bureaucracies and facilitating license issuances.

To this end, improving the business environment and improving competitiveness indicators are of utmost importance, and fortunately, in both areas, the Tehran and Iran chambers have taken very good steps that can help government agencies, Khansari said.

“We are happy to have been able to do that in the Tehran chamber, and we hope that this will be a prelude to other measures to improve the business environment,” he stressed.

Also speaking in the ceremony, Deputy Economy Minister Dehqan Dehnavi said that with the single-window system going operational, the time for issuing business licenses, which previously took 72 days on average, is going to be reduced to three days.

“Up until now, it took an average of 72.5 days to obtain these licenses, and in this regard, we are in the 178th place among the world countries,” Dehnavi noted.

Referring to the Economy Minister’s support for the single window project, the official said: "With the approval of the minister, the 55 days required to authenticate in the tax system is now eliminated, which means there is no need to obtain an economic code to start a business.”

EF/MA