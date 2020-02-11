TCCIMA holds meeting to improve production, business

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s committee for “improving the business environment and removing production barriers” held its 15th meeting to discuss production and business-related issues.

In the meeting which was attended by senior officials and members of the chamber as well as representatives of some pertaining government entities, ways of improving the country’s business environment were explored, TCCIMA website published.

Speaking in the event, the chairman of the committee, Mohammadreza Najafi-Manesh underlined the need for establishing special courts for business-related cases, saying that based on the World Bank reports, business and trade-related cases in Iran take longer time than the global average to be addressed and resolved.

He further emphasized the need for reducing the time for the process of business license registration, saying that establishing a business in Iran takes nearly 73 days while this time should be normally three days max.

“To achieve this, it is necessary to create a single window in which the registration, insurance and tax affairs of the business applicants could be dealt with in one center,” he said.

If the Tehran Chamber provides the location for such a center, the time for starting a business is expected to be decreased significantly, he added.

Further in the meeting, the country’s National Business Environment Index and its components including ease of access to energy carriers, especially electricity were discussed.

Earlier this month, data released by Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) showed that the country’s business environment witnessed a slight improvement in the autumn, the third quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (September 23-December 21, 2019), compared with the previous quarter.

