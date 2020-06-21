Commodities worth over $738m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- More than 572,236 tons of commodities valued at over $738 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IME Public Relations and International Affairs Department announced.

According to the report, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 192,271 tons of various products worth $370 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 212,616 tons of steel, 3,880 tons of copper, 7,240 tons of aluminum, 150 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 18 tons of precious metal concentrates as well as 20 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 322,871 tons of different commodities with the total value of $379 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 64,025 tons of bitumen, 113,000 tons of VB feed stock, 69,714 tons of polymer products, 7,000 tons of lube cut oil, 30,318 tons of chemical products, 2,204 tons of base oil, 400 tons of slaps waxes, 650 tons of insulation as well as 46,560 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 1,093 tons of metal scrape was traded on the IME’s side market.

It is worth noting that a ton and 20 kg of saffron were traded on the agricultural trading floor.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

On April 21, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan, which depicts IME's development roadmap until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 20205-March 2026). Materializing the slogan of this Iranian year, which is “Surge in Production” is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the outlook plan.

MA/MA