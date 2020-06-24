Zanjan crafters blend genuine Persian arts with nanotechnology

TEHRAN – Crafters in the northwestern Zanjan province have started using nanotechnology in producing handicrafts, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

The technology is mostly used in knife and filigree industries, which are two main handicraft products of the province, to prevent the products from rusting and oxidizing, provincial tourism chief Amir Arjmand said.

Filigree consists of curling, twisting, or plaiting fine, pliable metal threads and soldering them at their points of contact with each other with a metal groundwork.

The use of nanotechnology by knowledge-based companies to improve the quantitative and qualitative level of handicraft products can lead to a better market as well as attract more tourists, the official added.

When the target market is international, the products need to follow international standards, he explained.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

In late January, Zanjan was designated as a “world city of filigree” by the World Crafts Council after the WCC assessors visited various craft workshops, stores, exhibits, and bazaars of the city in a two-day itinerary in last December.

