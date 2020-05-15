Zanjan province to boost tourism infrastructure    

TEHRAN – Five tourism-related projects are scheduled to be completed across the northwestern Zanjan province in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20), provincial tourism chief has said.

The projects will be inaugurated by late August to boost the tourism industry in the region and generate jobs, CHTN quoted Amir Arjmand as saying on Thursday.

The projects, which include two roadside welfare services in Zanjan city, a roadside welfare service, and an eco-lodge unit in Tarom city and an eco-lodge unit in Mahneshan city, will be implemented by the private sector, he added.



He also noted that with the completion of these projects, some 70 job opportunities in the field of tourism will be created.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

In late January, Zanjan was designated as a “world city of filigree” by the World Crafts Council after the WCC assessors visited various craft workshops, stores, exhibits, and bazaars of the city in a two-day itinerary in last December.

Filigree consists of curling, twisting, or plaiting fine, pliable metal threads and soldering them at their points of contact with each other with a metal groundwork.

