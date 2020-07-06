‘World’s longest suspension bridge’ being built in Iran

TEHRAN – The world’s longest suspension bridge with a length of 500 meters is being constructed in the northwestern province of Ardebil and will come on stream in June 2021.

The bridge is being constructed in Aznav tourist area in Khalkhal city, which is famous for its mountains, springs, and gardens, ILNA quoted provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi as saying on Monday.

Pointing to the province’s Meshginshahr suspension bridge and Hir curved glass suspension bridge as popular tourist attractions, he noted that Ardebil can be named the province of suspension bridges.

Meshginshahr suspension bridge is 345 meters long, 3 meters wide and 80 meters high. It was inaugurated in 2015 and is said to be the largest of its kind in West Asia.

Inaugurated in January, Hir curved glass suspension bridge is the first of its kind in the world. Measuring 220 meters in length, the bridge’s all-glass parts and metal cables have been constructed by domestic engineers using high-quality materials.

The official also said that three ski resorts in Owjur of the Sareyn county, Shabil in Meshgin Shahr, and Alvaresi in Sareyn county will be launched by the Iranian calendar year 1400 (starts March 20, 2021).

Earlier in April tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

In December 2019, Fallahi announced that seventeen tourism projects, worth 1,500 billion rials (some $35 million) would be inaugurated in the province in the near future.

Ha said that the objective to launch tourism projects in the province is to provide tourists from all over the world and domestic tourists as well with the opportunity to use these facilities and select Ardebil as their prime destination.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardebil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

