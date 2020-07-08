Ambassador submits credentials to Slovak FM

TEHRAN — Iran's new accredited ambassador to Slovakia, Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani, has presented a copy of his credentials to Slovakian Foreign Minister Ingrid Brocková.

During a meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in various fields and agreed to deepen friendly and traditional relations in order to advance the common goals of Iran and Slovakia, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Bagherpour Ardakani, also Iran's new ambassador to Austria, submitted his credentials to the Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in a ceremony held at the Austrian Presidential Palace last week.

He conveyed the friendship message of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the Austrian president and Iran’s readiness to develop relations with Austria in all political, economic, cultural fields based on historical and long-standing relations.

The Austrian president also extended his greetings to his Iranian counterpart and voiced his readiness for the expansion of bilateral relations.

Bagherpour is currently the accredited ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Slovakia.

MH/PA