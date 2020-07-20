Diplomat highlights Iran’s friendship with nations

TEHRAN — The Foreign Ministry Director-General for West Asia has said that countries can rely on Iran’s friendship, emphasizing that Delhi, Beijing and Moscow are the priority of Tehran’s foreign policy.

“Thousands of friends are few and one enemy is many,” Seyed Rasoul Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday, according to Fars.

“Iran is a country for lasting and strategic friendship with all who want to be friends of Iran,” he added.

“Of course, Iran’s neighbors, India, China and Russia, are at the forefront of Iran’s foreign policy,” he stressed.

In relevant remarks on Thursday, Iran's new ambassador to Austria Abbas Baqerpour Ardakani voiced Tehran’s preparedness to engage in constructive and productive negotiations with friendly countries.

“Very Productive & Rewarding: Separate Bilateral Meetings with Vienna-based Ambassadors of Russia, China, Iraq, Indonesia, Oman, Qatar, Italy, Syria, Australia, Pakistan, Algeria, Afghanistan, South Africa, Hungry &Tajikistan during last days; TBC with others with the same spirit,” Baqerpour Ardakani said via Twitter.

