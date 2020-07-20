Iran prepares strategic plan for tourism development

TEHRAN – The administration of President Hassan Rouhani has prepared a strategic plan for the development of tourism sector in the country through coordinated policymaking by executive bodies, academics, and the private sector.

The plan focuses on the effective elements of the tourism sector such as management, business environment, infrastructure, manpower, culture, advertising, and issues related to foreign nationals, ISNA reported.

Defining main policies in the field of tourism, creating the ground for developing a national tourism development plan, implementing goals most dynamically and efficiently possible, more competitive environment, as well as empowering local tourism, natural and cultural tourism are among the other objectives of the strategic plan, the report added.

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus has plunged the travel and tourism industry and economy in the global scene over that past couple of months as passenger traffic on airlines and hotel occupancy rates have fallen off a cliff compared to the same periods previous years. However, some experts expect Iran to achieve a tourism boom after coronavirus contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, it aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025. The latest available data show eight million tourists visited the Islamic Republic during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019).

