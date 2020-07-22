Russia backs Iran’s membership in SCO

TEHRAN — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has voiced his country’s support for Iran’s full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Speaking during a press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov said that Moscow has been supporting Iran’s membership bid to the SCO from the very beginning, IRNA reported.

The Russian foreign minister added that acceptance of Iran’s request requires the unanimous vote by all the member states.

He noted that Moscow will do every effort in this regard.

Zarif said that Iran enjoys all the privileges for full membership at the SCO.

He said that Russia sees no obstacle to Iran’s full membership in the organization.

Iran has currently observer status in the SCO.

Zarif visited Russia on Tuesday in his third trip to the country in the past six months.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi also accompanied him during the visit.

During the visit, Zarif talked with senior Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin and Lavrov, on different issues.

MH/PA

