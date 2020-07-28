627,000 tons of basic goods unloaded at Chabahar port since Mar. 20

TEHRAN – Some 627,000 tons of basic goods have been unloaded at Iran’s oceanic port of Chabahar since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), IRNA reported quoting Behrouz Aghaei, the director-general of Sistan-Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Department.

The imports of basic goods into the southeastern Chabahar Port in the current year has increased significantly compared to the previous year, according to Aghaei.

“This year, we registered the record of 800 loaded trucks leaving Chabahar’s Shahid Beheshti port in a single day; since one of the goals of this department is to increase the quality of maritime and port services, including facilitation of unloading and loading goods in this ocean port,” the official said.

Having advanced equipment and round-the-clock efforts of the workforce have made this goal achievable and we are witnessing the satisfaction of cargo and goods owners and the significant growth of imports and exports through Chabahar port, he added.

According to Aghaei, with an annual loading and unloading capacity of 8.5 million tons, Chabahar port is a new destination for the import of basic goods in Iran.

The strategic port of Chabahar in southeastern Iran is the only ocean port on the Makran coast and it has a special place in the country's economic affairs.

Chabahar consists of two separate ports named Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti, each of which has five berths.

Iran has awarded the development project of this port to India, and the South Asian country committed $500 million to build two new berths in this port.

India has doubled the allocated funding for the development of the port in its national budget bill for 2020.

