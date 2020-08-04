Actor Faramarz Qaribian to receive lifetime achievement honor at Hafez Awards

TEHRAN – Actor Faramarz Qaribian will be honored for his lifetime achievements at the 20th edition of the Hafez Awards.

He has left memorable images in Iranian cinema by his portrayal of various characters in dozens of acclaimed movies such as “Tall Shadows of the Wind” and “Dancing in the Dust”.

His acting career spanning over 50 years commenced in 1968 with “Come Stranger” by Masud Kimiai, a filmmaker of Iran’s new wave cinema.

He also played roles in “The Messenger” by Fariborz Saleh, “Rubble” by Sirus Alvand, “The Deer” by Kimiai, “Beautiful City” by Asghar Farhadi and many other memorable movies.

He also tried his hand at filmmaking with “The Law” in 1995, “Her Eyes” in 1999 and “The Sinners” in 2012. However, as a director, his films failed to win wide acclaim.

Meanwhile, his brilliant acting in “Train” in 1987 and “Misty Harbor” in 1992, both by Amir Qavidel, and “The Rain Man” by Abolhassan Davudi in 1999 brought him best actor awards at various editions of the Fajr Film Festival, Iran’s major film event.

His latest collaboration in Ebrahim Hatamikia’s peasant protest movie “Exodus” left a bad taste in his mouth after journalists and critics poured scorn on the director during a press conference at its premiere at the Fajr festival in February.

In the meantime, the 78-year-old actor said at the press conference that he has done his final performance in the Iranian cinema with the movie.

“I believe this film is the highlight of my acting career,” said Qaribian who had returned to cinema after a seven-year hiatus.

“I’ve read lots of screenplays during the past seven years but I didn’t like any of them. I was waiting for something valuable to end my career with,” he noted.

“I knew playing this role would be very difficult, but as it was the role of a protester and I’ve been playing protesters’ characters since the beginning of my career in movies like Masud Kimiai’s ‘The Deer’,” he added.

“I’ve become weary of the negative attitude of Iranian cinema officials, therefore, I announce that ‘Exodus’ is my final film,” he concluded.

Hatamikia praised Qaribian’s performance in the film and said, “I’ve never seen such a literate and disciplined actor in my life, I bow down before him.”

However, the surprise retirement was snubbed in the wake of controversies over the movie.

The Hafez Awards, Iran’s first and only private awards in the film industry and TV productions, will be held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: Actor Faramarz Qaribian attends a press conference for his latest film “Exodus” at the 38th Fajr Film Festival at Tehran’s Mellat Cineplex on February 7, 2020. (ISNA/Hadi Zand)

