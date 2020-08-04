FIFA president Infantino to find solution for transferring funds of Iran

TEHRAN - FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that the international governing body of football tries to find a solution for transferring funds of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

In the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) online webinar, attended by Infantino, AFC President, Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, and the CAFA member associations, including the acting president of the FFIRI, Heydar Baharvand, the FIFA president gave a report on the latest decisions of the international football federation regarding the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

“In this special condition of the world, we must work harder than ever to develop football. FIFA and the AFC stand beside you to work together for football and help each other. We will surely continue to support the member associations,” said the FIFA president at the webinar.

Heydar Baharvand was also among the lecturers of the webinar, he talked about the problems of money transferring for the Iranian football federation.

“Club competitions in Iran, are continuing activities despite the outbreak of the Coronavirus, by observing the health protocols. However, the major issue of the FFIRI is the problem of transferring FFIRI funds in FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation due to unfair sanctions against our country. We expect FIFA to stand up to these political sanctions and resolve the problem of transferring the funds of the FFIRI as an enthusiastic footballing country and an old member association of the FIFA family,” said the acting president of Iran football federation.

The president of FIFA reacted to Baharvand’s demand and said: “Iranian football is undoubtedly one of the best in Asian football. FIFA, with the coordination of the Asian Football Confederation, will definitely try to find a solution to solve the problem of transferring the funds of the FFIRI.”