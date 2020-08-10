Asian Beach Games to be held in April 2021

TEHRAN - This year's Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China have been rescheduled for April of 2021.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has confirmed the multi-sport event in the Chinese city will now be held from April 2 to 10, insidethegames.biz reported.

The Games’ organizers were forced to postpone the event, originally planned for between November 28 and December 6 this year, after the Chinese Government decided to cancel the majority of international sporting events for the rest of 2020.

The OCA has confirmed that the name "Sanya 2020" will still be used despite the event taking place next year.

"The decision taken jointly in collaboration with Chinese Olympic Committee and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organizing Committee (SABGOC) will ensure the safety of the athletes and officials as well as the spectators in these unprecedented times of COVID 19 pandemic," a statement said.

"The sports entry as well as other technical details will be readjusted in collaboration with SABGOC and announced shortly.

"The OCA is extremely positive that the Games with the joint efforts of all the involved parties will be a great success."

Sanya, located on the southern end of China's Hainan Island, is due to be the sixth host of the Asian Beach Games.

More than 2,000 athletes from more than 40 countries are expected to compete next year in 19 sports.

Iran will participate in the soccer, volleyball, handball, wrestling, athletic, kabaddi (men and women), sport climbing, water polo, swimming and 3x3 basketball (women) in the Games.