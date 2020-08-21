Afghanistan calls for Iran’s contribution to its mining projects

TEHRAN – Afghanistan’s Commercial Attaché in Tehran has called for Iranian mining companies’ investment in his country’s mining sector, IRIB reported.

Speaking in a meeting with the representatives of the Iranian private sector at the place of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), Ahmad Saeed pointed to his country's mines as a unique opportunity for Iranian companies active in the mining industry, saying the bases are prepared for the activity of Iranian companies in Afghanistan.

Noting that based on the Afghanistan government’s plans, all provinces of the country will be equipped with fiber optics by 2023, Saeed underlined the telecommunications sector as another opportunity for Iranian companies in the Afghan market.

The official further pointed to the lack of sufficient knowledge and information as one of the problems in the way of developing economic relations between the two countries and said: “The Commerce Department of the Afghan Embassy is ready to interact and cooperate with the Tehran Chamber [of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture] to pave the way for the two countries’ private sectors to know each other better.”

In the meeting, which was attended by managers of several Iranian companies active in the mining and mineral industries, telecommunications equipment, power plants, construction, as well as fruits and vegetables, the TCCIMA Deputy Head for International Affairs Hessamedin Hallaj referred to the holding of several joint meetings between TCCIMA and the Commerce Department of the Afghan Embassy for drawing a roadmap for trade cooperation between the two countries’ private sectors and said that several proposals have been made by the two sides in this regard.

"Several proposals were made by the Commerce Department of the Afghan Embassy, including the establishment of Iranian factories in Afghanistan or joint border areas, as well as the development of cooperation in energy, minerals, medical equipment, and food industry, to strengthen the trade ties,” Hallaj said.

EF/MA