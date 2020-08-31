“The Iranian Job” for Italians

TEHRAN – It’s not a secret that Esteghlal are looking to bring Andrea Stramaccioni back to Tehran; however the Iranian team are also weighing up another option for the new season.

Roberto Donadoni is the latest name who has been linked with the Iranian Blues. The Italian media reports suggest that Esteghlal’s officials are in Italy to lure one of them.

Ex-Inter coach Stramaccioni had a very brief, but eventful, spell at Esteghlal from June to December 2019 but left the team due to a series of breaches, including payment irregularities and visa issues.

Now, the Iranian team are determined to bring him back with an impressive salary on a one-year contract. SerieBnews.com has reported that Esteghlal will turn to Donadoni if Stramaccioni rejects to return to Tehran.

Esteghlal are also eying ex-Shenzen coach Donadoni, however the former Italy coach has been also linked with a move to newly-promoted team Spezia. Esteghlal’s offer could be a fresh experience for Donadoni, who has already traveled to Tehran to meet Esteghlal as Al Ittihad player.

Esteghlal, as one of the Iranian powerhouses, have not win a title in the Iran league from 2013.

“The Iranian Job” could be tempting for the Italian coaches but Esteghlal have not reached an agreement with them so far.