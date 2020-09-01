Persepolis complete signing of three players

TEHRAN – Persepolis football club have signed three players for new season of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

The titleholders completed the signing of Saeid Aghaei on a two-year contract. Aghaei, 25, will replace Mohammad Ansari who has been sidelined until December due to knee surgery.

The Reds have signed Machine Sazi goalkeeper Hamed Lak as Alireza Beiranvand’s replacement. Beiranvand joined Belgian team Antwerp in the summer.

Lak, 29, had always shown interest in joining Persepolis and his dream has come true.

Persepolis have also completed the signing of Sanat Naft striker Issa Alekasir.

Alekasir, 30, scored 12 goals in the last season.

The financial details of the players’ contracts have not been revealed.

Persepolis have reached an agreement with Zob Ahan midfielder Ehsan Pahlavan.

They want to sign him instead of Mehdi Torabi who canceled his contract with Persepolis to join a Qatari football club.