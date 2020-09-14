TEDPIX gains 29,300 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s major stock exchange, rose 29,300 points to 1.607 million on Monday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 7.814 billion securities worth 97.456 trillion rials (about $2.32 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

In the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), TEDPIX fell four percent to 1.556 million points.

In this way, the index experienced the fourth weekly drop in a month.

TEDPIX had also experienced a five-percent decrease in the week ended on September 4, a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

