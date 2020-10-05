Official: 2020/21 IPL season to begin on Oct.31

TEHRAN - The new edition of Iran Professional League (IPL), also known as Persian Gulf Premier League, will begin on Oct. 31

Iran League Football Organization has announced that Iran’s Super Cup between IPL champions Persepolis and Hazfi Cup winners Tractor will be held on Oct. 26 and IPL new season begin five days later.

Iran’s Azadegan League (First Division) will also kick off on Nov. 2.

It will be IPL’s 20th edition since its foundation in 2001.

Persepolis are the most decorated team in the competition with six titles.