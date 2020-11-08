Commodities worth $211m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- Over 514,047 tons of commodities worth $211 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on November 6).

According to the report from IME International Affairs and Public Relations Department, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 213,556 tons of various products worth $102 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 212,736 tons of steel, 320 tons of aluminum, 380 tons of copper as well as 120 tons of molybdenum concentrates were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 299,776 tons of different commodities with the total value of $109 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 79,860 tons of VB feed stock, 87,788 tons of bitumen, 60,043 tons of polymer products, 31,825 tons of chemical products, 34,500 tons of lube cut oil, 1,765 tons of insulation, 1,647 tons of base oil, 1,200 tons of slaps waxes, 150 tons of argon as well as 1,000 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 711 tons of commodities were traded on the side market of the IME.

Moreover, the agricultural trading floor of the IME experienced trading of 460 kg of saffron strands.

As previously reported, over 2.462 million tons of commodities worth $983 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange during October.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

