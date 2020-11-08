TEDPIX drops 22,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 22,401 points to 1.24 million on Sunday.

Over 2.347 billion securities worth 22.885 trillion rials (about $544.88 million) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index fell 20,216 points, and the second market’s index dropped 30,333 points.

TEDPIX finally experienced a weekly growth in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday) after several weeks of falling.

The index increased 2,000 points (less than one percent) to stand at 1.29 million points in the previous week.

The indices of Iran Khodro Group, Behsaz Kashaneh Tehran Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar-Abbas Oil Refinery, Tamin Cement Investment Company, and Abadan Power Generation Company were the most traded indices during the past week.

Since the week ended on August 14, the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, witnessed drop of its main index every week, except for the week ended on September 18.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising for some months, it witnessed several weekly drops since mid-August.

