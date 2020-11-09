Trump administration plans flood of sanctions on Iran by Jan. 20: Axios

Donald Trump’s administration is planning to impose a “flood of sanctions” on Iran by January 20, 2021, after it recently targeted the country’s oil and financial sectors, a media report said.

The administration, in coordination with Israel and several Persian Gulf Arab states, is pushing for the new sanctions, informed Israeli sources told the Virginia-based Axios media outlet on Sunday.

According to the sources, U.S. envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams arrived in Israel on Sunday and met Prime Minister Netanyahu and National Security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to discuss the plan.

On Monday, Abrams was to meet War Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to brief them on the proposal, the sources told Axios.

After Israel, the envoy is scheduled to visit the UAE and Saudi Arabia to discuss the sanctions plan.

The development comes several days after Abrams said at a closed briefing that the Trump administration wants to announce a new set of sanctions on Iran every week until January 20, when President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the new president, another informed source told Axios.