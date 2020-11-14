Copper cathode output increases 6%

TEHRAN- Production of copper cathode in Iran increased six percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

Copper cathode output hit 162,730 tons in the first seven months of the present year.

Production of copper cathode, which stood at 250,000 tons in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), is planned to reach 280,000 tons in the present year.

Iran has seen its copper exports doubled in the past Iranian calendar year despite a series of bitter sanctions imposed by the United States aimed at hampering the Islamic Republic’s trade of lucrative metals.

