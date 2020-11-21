Copper cathode exports 26% more than projected figure in H1

TEHRAN- Iran’s value of copper cathode exports reached $419 million during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), which was 26 percent more than the figure projected for this period, according to the data released by the National Iranian Copper Industry Company.

Meanwhile, the production of copper cathode has increased six percent during the first half of this year, compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Copper cathode output hit 139,899 tons in the first six months of the present year, while the predicted figure was 130,015 tons.

Monthly copper cathode production in the sixth month of this year was 24,198 tons, 10 percent higher than the figure of the same month in the previous year.

Production of copper cathode, which stood at 250,000 tons in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), is planned to reach 280,000 tons in the present year.

In early May, four development projects worth 40 trillion rials (about $952.3 million) were inaugurated in the copper sector of Kerman Province in the southeast of Iran.

Iran has seen its copper exports doubled in the past Iranian calendar year despite a series of bitter sanctions imposed by the United States aimed at hampering the Islamic Republic’s trade of lucrative metals.

