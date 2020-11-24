Yemeni missile targets Saudi Aramco facility in Jeddah

Yemeni forces have launched a missile attack on a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

The spokesman for Yemen's Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement on Monday that the distribution station was targeted by the Quds-2 winged missile with high precision.

He noted that ambulances and fire engines have rushed to the scene after the attack.

According to Saree, the Quds-2, a new generation of locally-made winged missiles, recently entered service after successful tests in the depths of Saudi Arabia which have not been disclosed yet.

The spokesman stressed that the attack came in response to the ongoing Saudi military aggression and siege.

He also urged Saudi citizens and foreign companies working in the kingdom to exercise caution and “stay away from vital installations” as “operations will continue”.

A video being circulated on social media appears to show a column of smoke rising from burning flames at the facility, while sirens of emergency vehicles can be heard in the background.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched their devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement, Press TV reported.

The U.S.-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

Riyadh and its allies have widely been criticized for the high civilian death toll as a result of their bombing campaign in Yemen.

The UN says more than 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger. The world body also refers to the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.