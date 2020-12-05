Pakistan condemns assassination of Iranian scientist

TEHRAN – Pakistan has condemned the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near Tehran late last month.

“We extend sincere condolences to the family members of Mr. Fakhrizadeh and to the Iranian people,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.



According to the statement, such acts not only run contrary to all norms of interstate relations and international law but also threaten the peace and stability of an already fragile region.



“Pakistan strongly urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions in the region,” it added.

Fakhrizadeh, a senior nuclear and defense scientist, was assassinated in a small city east of Tehran on November 27. He was laid to rest three days later.

MH/