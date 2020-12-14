TEDPIX loses 31,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 31,652 points to 1.484 million on Monday.

Over 14.822 billion securities worth 76.835 trillion rials (about $1.829 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday

The first market’s index fell 25,427 points, and the second market’s index dropped 55,836 points.

The index had gained 36,000 points, or two percent, in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on December 11).

TEDPIX, which had been experiencing a surprisingly rising trend since the last days of the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), hit the record high of two million points on August 2, but then it began to drop, coming down to 1.2 million points.

After a period of correction, the index has been recently climbing.

A market analyst told IRNA on December 2 that the index is expected to resume its upward trend and reach 1.6 million points by the end of the current Iranian calendar month (December 20),

The TSE index will continue its upward trend until the end of the current year (March 20, 2021) and is expected to reach 1.8 million points by the end of the year, Ahmad Eshtiaqi said.

