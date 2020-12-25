Iran calls for end to Saudi strikes against Yemen

TEHRAN — Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant to Iran’s foreign minister for special political affairs, has highlighted the importance of ending military strikes against Yemen in order to prevent the worsening of the humanitarian disaster in the war-torn country.

Khaji made the remarks during a videoconference call on Wednesday with Sweden’s special envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby.

During the call, the two sides discussed the latest political developments in Yemen as well as the dire humanitarian situation in the Arab country, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

They highlighted the importance of pushing on with mutual cooperation in order to help settle the Yemen crisis politically.

Iran’s Khaji says the Yemeni National Salvation Government remains committed to its commitments under the Stockholm agreement and is implementing it unilaterally.

They also underscored that the international community is determined to increase humanitarian aid to Yemeni people, especially at a time when the country is gripped by the coronavirus outbreak.

He condemned the Saudi-led coalition’s failure to keep its side of the bargain under the deal, and expressed hope the international community will adopt measures for the accord to be revived and fully implemented.

The Iranian envoy also appreciated efforts by the UN secretary general and his special envoy for Yemen to advance the peace plan in the Arab country.

The Swedish official, for his part, said Tehran and Stockholm have a lot in common and have made attempts to contribute to a political settlement of the Yemen crisis.

He said Iran and Sweden enjoy great potential to play an active role in resolving the Yemen crisis, calling for closer coordination in that regard.

The war on Yemen by Saudi Arabia and its allies was launched in March 2015. The goal of the war was to return to power the Riyadh-backed former regime of Mansour Hadi and defeat the Houthi Ansarullah movement that had taken control after the resignation of the previous government.

