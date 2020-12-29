Households consume over 80% of produced gas

TEHRAN- Over 80 percent of Iran’s produced gas is currently consumed by the household subscribers, which is an unprecedented figure, the dispatching director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) announced.

Mohammad-Reza Jolaei said, "Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar month (December 21), and the cold weather in the country, gas consumption has increased and we have faced a growth of 27 percent in this due."

The NIGC managing director has recently warned about the rising trend of gas consumption in the country as the winter has come.

Hasan Montazer Torbati said, “The current situation is a warning step to consider the issue of optimizing energy consumption in parallel with the increase in gas production because we will see an increase in consumption every year and gas supply to industries will be limited and condition will worsen every year.”

“This year, we saw the spread of the coronavirus to the point that even in the summer, gas consumption increased even more because the consumption of hot water increased, and according to expert analysis, this is part of the reason for this increase”, the official added.

He went on to say, “Of course, traditionally, energy consumption in different sectors in our country is high and this can cause a further increase in the consumption of gas and other types of energy in the country to the extent that in summer we saw a seven to a 10-percent increase in consumption, while this issue is now more noticeable in winter.”

Meanwhile, the managing director of Iran’s Thermal Power Plant Holding (TPPH) has said that the amount of gas delivered to power plants has decreased due to the increase in consumption of the domestic sector and in contrast, the amount of liquid fuel consumption in them has increased.

Mohsen Tarztalab added: "In recent days, the amount of gas delivered to power plants has decreased compared to previous weeks, and this has led to an increase in liquid fuel consumption in some power plants."

In recent days, the amount of liquid fuel consumption in power plants has exceeded the amount of delivered gas, he stated.

Tarztalab said the amount of Mazut and gas oil used daily by some power plants has increased, which will be problematic if continues.

He said: "We are calling on the National Iranian Gas Company to increase the amount of delivered gas to the power plants, but they have announced that due to the increase in consumption in the domestic and commercial sectors, gas will now be allocated to these sectors more."

The trend of increasing cold, which has increased gas consumption in the domestic sector, has slowed down the supply of gas to power plants, and it is hoped that effective action can be taken in this regard with the cooperation of the NIGC to increase gas delivered to power plants, he added.

