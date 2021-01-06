Garment exports stand at over $40m in 7 months

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s garment exports stood at over $40 million during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21, 2020), the chairman of Iran Textile Exporters and Manufacturers Association (ITEMA) announced.

Majid Nami also mentioned the exit of foreign brands of clothing from the country in the past two years, as well as the government's decision to ban the import of clothing, which provided a great opportunity for Iranian producers.

Nami has previously announced that the production of garments in Iran increased 70 percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20, 2020), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

He said the ban on foreign brands import and the closure of borders due to the spread of the coronavirus and the reduction of smuggled garments have contributed to this success.

Since the beginning of this year, garment production has fluctuated, but in general, the production situation has been satisfactory for the producers, he stated.

“Today, the share of Iranian brands in the market has increased significantly compared to the last year”, Nami underscored.

As announced by the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Ruhollah Latifi, Iranian garments are exported to Iraq, Kuwait, Australia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Korea, Japan, UAE, UK, Venezuela, Ivory Coast, Italy, Turkey, Canada, Qatar, Oman, Nigeria, Switzerland, Pakistan, Georgia, Spain, and Denmark.

According to the chairman of Tehran’s Union of Garments Manufacturers and Sellers, domestic units are supplying 70-80 percent of the requirement for clothing inside the country.

“After the ban imposed on the imports of clothing, domestic units are taking all endeavors to boost the quality and quantity of their products in a way that we saw no shortage in clothing market before the new year holiday (early March),” Abolqasem Shirazi has said.

