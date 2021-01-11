MP says Iran has started installing IR2M centrifuges

TEHRAN - The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has started installing IR2M centrifuges in accordance with parliamentary ratification intended to lift illegal sanctions on Iran.

Abolfazl Amouei, spokesperson for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, broke the news in an interview with the Mehr news agency on Sunday.

Amouei also said in the Sunday session of the parliamentary committee the implementation of the law entitled “Strategic Counteractive Plan for Lifting Sanctions and Safeguarding Rights of Iranian People” was reviewed.

He also said senior officials from the AEOI and Foreign Ministry attended the session.

"Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi submitted a comprehensive report on the implementation of various provisions of the strategic plan. According to him, enriching uranium to 20-percent purity has been implemented in accordance with Article 1 of the law, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been informed about its details," Amouei explained.

Kamalvandi is the AEOI spokesman and the organization’s deputy chief.

MP Amouei added Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand also said the ministry has made clarifications about all the legal paths for implementing the strategic plan for lifting sanctions at international level and that foreign sides will not be allowed to undermine the law.

Lawmakers sitting on the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee also expressed their thanks to the AEOI officials and stressed the need to continue cooperation between the government and Parliament in this regard, Amouei stated.

The parliamentary committee spokesman also said according to a scheduled program, the AEOI is planning to build a reactor similar to the Arak heavy water before modernization.

In line with Article 5 of the strategic plan, Amouei said, the AEOI announced at the session that it is drawing up a plan for designing the reactor.

AJ/PA