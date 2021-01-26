Intl. festival to create vivid, deep image of Iranian handmade products 

TEHRAN –A vast international handicrafts festival is scheduled to be held in Isfahan in May to promote magnificent Iranian handicrafts through a vivid and deep outlook.

Such a festival would lay the ground for a better introduction of Iranian products to the world, which is important in the commercialization of handicrafts, deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian announced on Monday.

The festival also aims at providing an opportunity for Iranian and international artisans to exchange views and transfer their experiences on different issues related to handicrafts, she added.

She also noted that the festival could be a ground for showing Iranian and Islamic artistic capacities to the world.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14. Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”. Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree”. And Qassemabad village, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts. Chador Shab, a kind of homemade outer-garment for women, was, however, the main subject for the WCC assessment for the village.

Back in May, Mahmoudian said that some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women. She also noted that handicrafts play an important role in the economy in rural areas.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

