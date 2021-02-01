TEDPIX loses 17,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 17,482 points on Monday.

Over 8.849 billion securities worth 99.255 trillion rials (about $2.363 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index fell 17,580 points and the second market’s index dropped 18,658 points.

After several weeks of drop, TEDPIX could finally register growth in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index rose two percent to stand at 1.207 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

MA/MA