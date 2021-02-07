Iran matches against Hong Kong, Cambodia may be postponed

TEHRAN – Iran national football team matches against Hong Kong and Cambodia at the 2022 World Cup qualifiers may be postponed.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will likely reschedule the matches due to coronavirus concerns.

Iran football team are scheduled to meet Hong Kong team on March 25 in Tehran.

Dragon Skocic’s men will have to travel to Phnom Penh to meet Cambodia five days later.

However, because of coronavirus concerns, the remaining matches will likely be centralized but no date has yet been specified for the matches.

Iran, who sit third in Group C, will also host Bahrain and Iraq on June 7 and 15, respectively.