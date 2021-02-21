Iran to hold training camp in late March

TEHRAN – Iran national football team will hold training camp in late March in Tehran.

The camp will be held as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Iranian football federation is also going to arrange a friendly match during the camp.

According to AFC’s decision, the Qualifiers have been postponed to June.

Iran are scheduled to play Hong Kong and Cambodia on June 3 and 7.

The matches against Bahrain and Iraq will be held on June 11 and 15.

Due to the coronavirus concerns, the remaining matches will be held at the centralized venue and Iran submitted its request to host the four remaining qualifiers.

Dragan Skocic’s team sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.