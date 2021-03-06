Water, electricity projects worth over $92m inaugurated in central Iran

TEHRAN - Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian inaugurated four major water and electricity projects valued at 3.9 trillion rials (about $92.8 million) in Yazd province, central Iran, on Tuesday.

Inaugurated in the 44th week of the Energy Ministry’s A-B-Iran program, the projects include a power supply projects, a water supply projects, and a dam.

As reported by IRNA, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri also attended the opening ceremony of the mentioned projects.

A-B-Iran program (the acronyms A and B stand for water and electricity in Persian) was initiated in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020), during which the minister made several trips to various provinces for inaugurating over 220 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion).

Since the beginning of the second phase of the scheme in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020), every week several energy projects have gone operational across the country.

According to the energy minister, in the second phase of the program 250 projects were going to be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

Last week, Ardakanian had also inaugurated several new systems for improving services in the water and electricity sectors.

The mentioned systems were put into operation in various areas including resource consumption improvement, asset utilization, human resource management, financial resources management, and reforming work processes in order to create transparency and to facilitate and accelerate affairs while eliminating possible bottlenecks.

A smart system for improving the Energy Ministry’s support and emergency centers called Homa, as well as a new customer services system called Chavoush were also among the launched systems.

A mechanized network monitoring system called Sanam was also put into operation; this system is aimed at monitoring the electricity networks of various provinces in order to reduce electricity losses and improve the efficiency of the country’s power network.

