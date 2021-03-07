Iran masters technology to produce titanium metal

TEHRAN - Iran joins the group of nations able to produce titanium metal as for the first time a contract was inked for production of titanium iron bars with a large company that produces orthopedic implants.

The contract was signed through the efforts of experts from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The first samples of titanium ingots produced with high standards had passed all quality stages.

The AEOI said this is another golden page in a series of successes by Iranian scientists majoring in the nuclear industry.

Because of its strength, light weight and corrosion resistance, the metal is highly prized in aircraft manufacturing, with further applications in military, aerospace, marine industries, medical industry, including dental implants.

Iran’s first titanium processing plant was brought online in 2016, with a capacity to produce 130,000 tons of titanium dioxide concentrate and 70,000 tons of titanium dioxide slag per year.

