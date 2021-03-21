Iran’s Foroughi wins gold at ISSF World Cup

TEHRAN - Javad Foroughi of Iran claimed a gold medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup.

He defeated Saurabh Chaudhary of India in the final match of Air Pistol and won the gold medal with a score of 243.06 points.

The bronze medal went to Indian Abhishek Verma.

About 300 athletes from 53 nations take part in the World Cup.

The competition started on March. 18 and will run until March 29.