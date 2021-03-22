ISSF World Cup: Iran wins silver at 10m air pistol

TEHRAN - Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javed Foroughi took a silver medal at the 10m air pistol mixed team of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup on Monday.

Iranian team Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javed Foroughi lost to Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary from India 16-12 in the final match.

Indian Singh Deswal Yashaswini and Abhishek Verma defeated Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Ismail Keles from Turkey 17-13 in the bronze medal match.

About 300 athletes from 53 nations take part in the World Cup.

The competition started on March. 18 and will run until March 29.