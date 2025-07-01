Iranian short animation “The Splint” to attend Dieciminuti Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short animation “The Splint” written, directed, and produced by Mehdi Sedighi is present in the official selection of the 20th Dieciminuti Film Festival, which will be held from September 22 to 27 in Italy.

A production of the Documentary, Experimental, and Animation Film Center (DEFC), the five-minute animation is about a robotic truck driver, on a dirt road, who is replacing old wooden power poles with new concrete ones when he hits two birds, Honaronline reported.

Mehdi Sedighi earned a Master’s degree in television production and is the director of three animated films selected by more than 50 international festivals.

Speaking about “The Splint,” he has earlier said in an interview, “The part that really speaks to me is the emotional arc of the protagonist, which mirrors many of the challenges I’ve faced. It captures the essence of resilience and personal growth, themes that are deeply personal to me”.

On how he made the flick, Sedighi said: “I came up with the project about three years ago. The motivation to finish it came from a desire to share the story with others and see it come to life. The support and enthusiasm of my team and the feedback during early screenings also pushed me to complete it.”

Dieciminuti Film Festival was created in 2005 and soon became one of the most important events dedicated to short films in Italy.

The first 19 editions of the festival were attended by more than 18,000 short films involving a total of nearly 23,000 spectators.

The thing that is unique about the festival on the national scene is to be a real school for young people who want to explore the world of cinema. It is also very much appreciated the Section Esplorazioni, which allows viewers to get in touch with the short film coming from a different country each year.

