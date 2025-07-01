Iran, Iraq hold critical talks following delivery of Araghchi’s letter on regional security

TEHRAN — Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received a written message from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al Sadegh, on Monday.

The message, delivered at Iraq’s Foreign Ministry headquarters, addressed "recent political and security developments in the region," with discussions centering on the repercussions of the Israeli regime’s recent attacks against Iran and their implications for regional stability.

Both officials also reviewed bilateral relations and explored avenues to enhance cooperation across multiple fields.

The diplomatic exchange follows reports of the Israeli regime using Iraqi airspace during the 12-day war on Iran.

Iraqi military spokesman Yahya Rasool confirmed these violations on June 18, stating: "We have detected unauthorized aircraft in our airspace coinciding with regional operations."

Senior security officials later acknowledged Iraq’s inability to counter Tel Aviv’s advanced jets, with Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi noting the "urgent need to modernize air defenses."

Israeli aggression paralyzed regional aviation, with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) declaring parts of the region’s airspace as “high-risk.”

